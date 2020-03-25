Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 280.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 125.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,545,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

