Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 347.37% from the stock’s current price.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 75,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,471. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 768,521 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

