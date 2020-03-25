Royal Bank of Canada Trims Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price to C$11.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.00% from the stock’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.04.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of APR.UN traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.82. 229,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The company has a market cap of $257.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.