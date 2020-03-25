Royal Bank of Canada Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 3,124,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,501,557. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,090,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,694,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $955,672,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

