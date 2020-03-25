Royal Bank of Canada Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$37.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of TFI International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.90. The company had a trading volume of 492,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$48.53.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

