Royal Caribbean Cruises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 37,606 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,803 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. 21,727,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,816,476. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

