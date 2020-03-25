Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDS.A. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

