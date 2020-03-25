Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,036.14 ($26.78).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDSA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Main First Bank began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 87.80 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,357.20 ($17.85). 28,496,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,624.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

