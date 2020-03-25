Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,383.27 ($31.35).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

LON RDSB traded up GBX 80.32 ($1.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,312.20 ($17.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,970,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,607.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,095.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

