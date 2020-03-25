RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA RPAR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,584. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10.

