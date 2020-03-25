RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) PT Lowered to GBX 610

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 49.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RSA. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.91 ($8.06).

Shares of LON:RSA opened at GBX 407.30 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 501.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.91. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 431.90 ($5.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). As a group, research analysts predict that RSA Insurance Group will post 5024.2577804 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

