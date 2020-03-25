Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Purchased by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,725 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,167,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,662 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,060 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,353,000.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 1,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $351.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUBY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 10,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,805,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,789,321.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

