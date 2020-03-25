Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0034

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Rupee has a market cap of $131,083.27 and $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,206,250 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

