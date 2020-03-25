Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 336.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after buying an additional 688,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

