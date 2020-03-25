RYB Education (RYB) to Release Earnings on Monday

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect RYB Education to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of RYB stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 1,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 million, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.43. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Get RYB Education alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.