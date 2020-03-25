Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Raised to C$3.20

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.95 to C$3.20 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 164.46% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:SBB remained flat at $C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.40 million and a PE ratio of -41.72. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

