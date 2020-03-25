Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

