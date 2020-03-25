Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Holdings Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Sabre worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4,713.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,373 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,669,000 after purchasing an additional 979,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 751,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,772,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,646,000 after purchasing an additional 685,428 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $906.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

