Safe Hits Market Capitalization of $5.55 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $51,910.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003999 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004052 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.