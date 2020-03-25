Safestyle UK’s (SFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SFE opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Wednesday. Safestyle UK has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

