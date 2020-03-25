Safex Token (SFT) Market Cap Reaches $3.75 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $229.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000651 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00081097 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

