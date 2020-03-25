SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

SGPYY traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. 26,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.90.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.