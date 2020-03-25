salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,018 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of salesforce.com worth $303,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.03.

CRM stock opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.24, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 403,088 shares valued at $69,427,979. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

