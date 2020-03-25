salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $195.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

CRM traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.06. 10,633,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.34, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $825,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 403,088 shares valued at $69,427,979. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

