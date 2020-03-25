SaluS (SLS) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,431.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One SaluS coin can now be bought for $4.73 or 0.00070532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $7,431.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SaluS has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031206 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00084257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 858.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.11 or 1.00399471 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000889 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

