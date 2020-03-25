Samsara BioCapital LLC Acquires 2,327,302 Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327,302 shares during the period. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 5.33% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 1,154,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,351. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

