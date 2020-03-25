Samsara BioCapital LLC Buys Shares of 488,858 Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)

Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 488,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Bellus Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 0.88% of Bellus Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the third quarter worth $257,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellus Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after acquiring an additional 99,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter worth $424,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter worth $45,129,000.

BLU stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 240,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,133. Bellus Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

