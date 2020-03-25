Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $25.15 Million Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Samsara BioCapital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises 12.1% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 1.52% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,569,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,750,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. 157,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,955. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $43.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.35.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

