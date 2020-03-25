Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 520.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,004 shares during the period. Liquidia Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Liquidia Technologies worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 56,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,179. The company has a market cap of $125.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.90.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.