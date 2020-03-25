Samsara BioCapital LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) by 283.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,661 shares during the period. Millendo Therapeutics makes up about 2.3% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 5.31% of Millendo Therapeutics worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of MLND traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 178,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,097. The company has a market cap of $117.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Millendo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

