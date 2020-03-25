Samsara BioCapital LLC Sells 44,700 Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lowered its stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Allakos accounts for about 11.1% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 0.50% of Allakos worth $23,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,877,000 after buying an additional 572,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. 804,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. Allakos Inc has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of -0.40.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.