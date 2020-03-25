Samsara BioCapital LLC Takes $6.01 Million Position in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. IVERIC bio makes up about 2.9% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 1.68% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 212,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,607. The company has a market cap of $164.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.29. IVERIC bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares in the company, valued at $462,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISEE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

