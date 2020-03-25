Samsara BioCapital LLC Takes Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 704,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Pieris Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 1.28% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 828,069 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 261,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PIRS shares. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

PIRS remained flat at $$2.26 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 466,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.75% and a negative net margin of 55.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.