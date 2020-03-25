Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

TSE:SSL traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.10. 959,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.51.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1501987 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$113,081.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,688.32. Also, Director David Awram bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,390,211.20.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

