Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $30.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the lowest is $12.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $150.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.85 million to $340.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.56 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $153.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

SGMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

SGMO stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $720.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

