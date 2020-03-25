SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.68 ($156.61).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR SAP opened at €96.71 ($112.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52-week high of €129.60 ($150.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.79.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.