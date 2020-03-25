Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €10.00 ($11.63) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHA. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.94 ($9.23).

Shares of SHA stock traded up €0.67 ($0.78) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €5.67 ($6.59). 814,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.52. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

