Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €5.50 ($6.40) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHA. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.94 ($9.23).

Shares of SHA stock traded up €0.67 ($0.78) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €5.67 ($6.59). 814,526 shares of the company were exchanged. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.52.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

