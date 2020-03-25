Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,394 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Scholar Rock worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 14.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 30.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. ValuEngine lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SRRK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,501. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of -0.03. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 248.88%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

