Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 15,463 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $523,148.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

