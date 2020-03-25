Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,600 Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Forty Seven as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at $10,777,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of FTSV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. 1,370,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,169. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. Forty Seven Inc has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $908,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,087,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,527,389.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,905 shares of company stock valued at $21,995,692. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

