Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 316.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 7,324,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,047,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.11. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.