Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 10,600 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 967,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 697,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

MGM traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,280,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,899,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

