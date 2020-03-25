Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dell by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

DELL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,910. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 46,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,964.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,073.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.