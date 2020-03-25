Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,505 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after acquiring an additional 147,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 135,354 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.57.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $5.05 on Wednesday, hitting $122.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.