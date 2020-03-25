Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after buying an additional 1,355,507 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Citigroup began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

NYSE SUM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 2,190,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,861. Summit Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $960.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

