Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 336.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Evergy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,402. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.