Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 269.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 2,033,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.