Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,751,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16,587.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 90,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 89,737 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 583,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,664. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

