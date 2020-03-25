Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,128,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,701,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

ITW traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.53. 3,272,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

